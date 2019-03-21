Prairie Cardiovascular President Named Top Physician At HSHS

Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) is announced that Marc E. Shelton, MD, FACC, FESC, has accepted their offer to become the vice president and chief physician executive of HSHS. HSHS has 15 hospitals and three physician practices with 230 clinics in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Dr. Shelton joined Prairie 25 years ago as an interventional cardiologist. He has been part of the HSHS family since 2008 when Prairie officially became part of HSHS. Shelton has served as the president of Prairie Cardiovascular since 2008.

“Under Marc’s leadership, Prairie grew from having 55 providers with 32 outreach clinics to 120 providers at 50 clinics in Illinois,” said Mary Starmann-Harrison, president and CEO of HSHS. “Marc helped grow Prairie into a major heart healthcare leader in the Midwest. We look forward to his leadership across at HSHS.”

As the chief physician executive, Shelton will work with system leadership and physician and nursing leaders across HSHS to improve quality, patient safety, patient experience, clinical system delivery innovation and physician leadership. Shelton is replacing Dr. Ken Johnson in this role who recently announced that he is taking a new job as chief medical officer and vice president of clinical operations for Prevea Health in western Wisconsin.

“I feel tremendously blessed to have had the opportunity to care for patients with our wonderful colleagues at Prairie for many years,” said Shelton. “I look forward to working in this new role which will afford me the chance to apply some of the lessons we have learned in care coordination of cardiovascular disease to larger populations and new disease states.”

Shelton received his undergraduate degree in chemistry from the University of Missouri in Columbia and his Doctor of Medicine from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine where he also did his internal medicine residency. He did his fellowship in the cardiovascular division at Washington University School of Medicine and was on faculty as an interventional cardiologist at Barnes Hospital prior to coming to Prairie 25 years ago.

Shelton and his wife Teressa have three grown children, Heather Kelly, Cole and Matthew Shelton. He has one grandchild, Caleb Marc. He enjoys fishing, hiking and traveling. Marc has given lectures in 11 countries and has been very active in the American College of Cardiology.

Shelton is transitioning to this role with Johnson, and his first official day will be May 17, 2019. A search will soon begin for Shelton’s replacement at Prairie.