Quilt Block Contest Winners

With the Bond County Historical Society Quilt Show coming up Saturday, winners of the Quilt Block Contest have been announced.

A total of 12 blocks were submitted. The theme of the contest was “Celebration.”

In the age 5 through 8 division, Aiden Seyler of Greenville won first place, Clara Baldwin and Rebecca Baldwin, both from Dayton, Ohio, won second and third place; and Delphie Seyler of Greenville received honorable mention.

Lydia Helmkamp of Greenville had the first place block in the 9 through 12 age group. Anna Helmkamp of Smithboro placed second.

Brooklyn Seyler of Greenville was first in the 13 through 18 age group.

Adult winners were Nichole Renschen of Carlyle, first; Rebecca Claussen of Greenville, second; Betty Boehm of Greenville, third; and Pamela Devore of Greenville, honorable mention.

Judges were Juanita Burge, Nancy Gillard and Tedra Johnson.

The quilt blocks will be on display at the quilt show Saturday at the Greenville Free Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.