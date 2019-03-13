The Bond County Historical Society is presenting its 16th quilt show Saturday.

Nadine Baldwin, show chair, tells us the show will run from 9 AM to 4 PM at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. March 16 is National Quilt Day. There will be featured quilters, a bed turning, and several quilts with stories behind them. There will be well over 100 quilts at the event.

Quilts will be entered in four contest categories and there will be a special division of quilted items following the theme “Celebrations.”

Those attending will have the chance to vote for their favorite quilts in each of the four non-themed categories.

Demonstrations will be at 11 a.m. when Ramona Ulmer speaks about borders, at noon when Robyn Hargan talks about barn quilts, and at 1 p.m. when Judith Diver talks about half square triangles.

Vendors will also set up at the show.