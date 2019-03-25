Reception For New HSHS Holy Family Hospital President & CEO

HSHS Holy Family Hospital invites community members to join them in welcoming Holy Family’s new President and CEO Kelly Sager during a reception on Thursday, March 28 in the Fair Oaks Conference Room at Holy Family Hospital. The open house-style reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. and will give area residents an opportunity to meet Sager and welcome her to the community. Sager will begin her new role at Holy Family Hospital on March 18.

While Sager may be new to the Greenville community, she is not new to Hospital Sisters Health System. Prior to starting her new role, Sager’s current position is as chief nurse executive (CNE) for the HSHS Southern Illinois Division. Sager also served as the chief nursing officer (CNO) for HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. She began her career with HSHS as a staff nurse at St. Anthony’s in 1996.

“I am truly honored for the opportunity to join the dedicated colleagues, medical staff members, and volunteers of Holy Family Hospital and look forward to serving the communities in Bond County,” said Sager. “Through my role as the CNE for the HSHS Southern Illinois Division, I have seen excellence and compassionate caring demonstrated by those who serve at Holy Family Hospital, and I couldn’t be more excited to support and advance this high level of quality care.”

Sager received her Master of Science in Nursing Administration from Bellevue University in Bellevue, Nebraska in 2014. She also has two bachelor’s degrees: one in organizational leadership from Greenville College in Greenville and the other in sociology from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. She received her licensed practical nursing diploma in 1991 from Lakeland College of Nursing in Effingham. Sager is a member of several professional organizations including the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE), the American Organization of Nurse Executives and the Illinois Organization of Nurse Leaders. She is also heavily involved in her community, serving as a board member for the local crisis nursery in Effingham and on the advisory committee for Lakeland College of Nursing in Mattoon, Richland Community College of Nursing in Decatur and Lakeview College of Nursing in Charleston.

Sager succeeds James F. Dover who has been serving as interim president and CEO of HSHS Holy Family Hospital, along with his role as president and CEO of the entire HSHS Southern Illinois Division. Dover has served as interim president and CEO since October 2018 when previous President and CEO Brian Nall departed to take a position in Vermont to be close to family.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.