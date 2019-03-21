Seeking Sorento School Principal

Bond County Unit 2 has an opening at Sorento School for the principal position.

Current Sorento Principal Kara Harris has already been hired by the Unit 2 school board to take over as high school principal for 2019-20.

Superintendent Wes Olson told WGEL applicants are being sought for the position, which is being expanded in duties. He said additional duties may include curriculum development and realignment of administrative duties.

The superintendent said the principal job is not the only one needing to be filled in the district. Two high school English positions, special education positions, an elementary position, and a junior high guidance counselor position have been posted as well.

The current Unit 2 school year will end for students on May 23 and for teachers on May 24.

The school board has adopted a calendar for next school year and it will begin on August 14. Christmas vacation will be December 21 through January 2 and spring vacation is scheduled for April 8 through April 13, 2020.

Unit 2 students will be in school on March 2, Pulaski Day. The district will seek a waiver from the state to hold classes that day.

The state is now requiring districts to have 176 days of student attendance per school year. It had previously been 175.