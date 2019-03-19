Senior Health Insurance Program Counseling At BCHD

The Bond County Health Department is now providing Senior Health Insurance Program counseling at no cost.

The program is known as SHIP. Anna Oestreich serves as counselor for the program which provides assistance to Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers.

Oestreich said the program is designed to help consumers make educated choices about insurance, including Medicare, Medicare supplement insurance, Medicare advantage plans, prescription coverage, long-term care insurance, and more.

Oestreich said a seminar has been planned for those going on Medicare this year. “Medicare 101” will be Thursday, March 28th at 6 PM in the conference room of the Bond County Health Department.

For more information or to schedule a SHIP appointment, call the health department at 664-1442.

Anna Oestreich will be the guest on WGEL’s Public Affairs Program Sunday, following the noon news.