Sheriff’s Office Investigates Vehicle Break-Ins

The Bond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several reports of vehicles being entered and items being stolen from those vehicles. The incidents happened this past weekend in the southern portion of the Mills Township. Each incident occurred during the late night or early morning hours and the vehicles targeted were unlocked. In some instances vehicles were entered but nothing appeared to have been taken.

If you find your car or truck has been tampered with, Bond County Sheriff’s deputies encourage you to make a report with your local law enforcement agency regardless if anything was taken, to assist in their ongoing investigation. Officials also urge you to not leave items of value inside your vehicle when unattended and keep items hidden from someone looking into your vehicle. Locking your vehicle is also a good practice as these acts or often crimes of opportunity. Burglars and thieves typically target unlocked vehicles, not wanting to draw attention to themselves by breaking windows or triggering an alarm to gain access to your car or truck.

If you notice anything suspicious or believe you are a victim, contact your local law enforcement agency.