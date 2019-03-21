Simple Room Donor Dessert

The Simple Room in Greenville has raised $400,000 of their $600,000 goal for their new building near the intersection of Franklin and 4th Street.

Lorna Gaffney, the Simple Room’s Director of Marketing & Communication, told us this weekend they’re giving donors their first chance to spend time in the new building.

The Simple Room’s annual Donor Dessert will be Sunday, March 24th at 3 PM in the new facility. Gaffney said donors are invited and the community is welcome as well.

Click below to hear more of her comments:

You can find out more at SimpleRoom.org.

Lorna Gaffney and other members of the Simple Room staff and board of directors will be our guests on an upcoming edition of Public Affairs on WGEL.