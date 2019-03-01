Smithboro FD Recognizes Firefighters

The Smithboro Fire Protection District recently honored its firefighters for their vital service.

The department celebrated 60 years of service in 2018. Every firefighter was recognized for the amount of hours put in last year through training, meetings, and alarms.

Personnel responded to 92 alarms in 2018; 19 fires, 57 EMS alarms, 5 miscellaneous calls, and 11 mutual aid requests. Smithboro firefighters logged as a collective 1,074 hours of training. Each member is required to meet a total of 50 hours of training a year. The department roster is now up to 19 firefighters and 3 cadet firefighters.

Firefighter Matthew Thompson was awarded the Most Improved award. Adam Cruthis was awarded the Goof Up of the Year Award, Most Participation, and Firefighter of The Year Award. Sabrina Dawson was awarded the Rookie Of the Year Award. Dona Matthews was recognized with the First Responder of the Year Award.

Adam Davis and Nathan Gaffner were recognized for 5 years with the department.