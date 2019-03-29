Sorensen To Speak At Greenville University Commencement

Donn Sorensen, executive vice president of operations with Mercy Health System, is the speaker at the Greenville University 2019 Commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 11.

Sorensen has had leadership positions within the Mercy network since 2000 and previously worked for the Mayo Clinic, specialty groups in Tennessee and Louisiana, and the national practice operations organization Premier Practice Management. He is an author, was on the board of directors for St. Louis Care to Learn, chair of Make-A-Wish in Missouri, and a board member of the American Medical Group Association and board chair for two years.