State Trooper Injured In Accident On I-55

Illinois State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash Sunday, March 3, at 10:48 a.m., in which an ISP Trooper was injured.

According to the preliminary accident report, the ISP squad car was sitting on the inside shoulder of Interstate 55 near mile post 71, with emergency lights activated. A car, driven by Bailey Neiber, age 19, of Belvidere, Illinois, was northbound and as the vehicle neared the police car, the driver applied the brakes, lost control of the car, and hit the police car. Neiber’s car spun into the lane of traffic and was struck by another car, driven by Hanna Bodrom, age 25, of Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Farmersville-Waggoner Ambulance took the Illinois State Police Trooper to St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield with minor injuries, and Neiber to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, also with minor injuries.

Northbound Interstate 55 was shut down for about an hour while the crash scene was cleared.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is the eleventh ISP squad car struck since January 1, 2019.