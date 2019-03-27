Students Recognized At Annual Principals Breakfast

Students were honored March 15 at the 23rd annual Illinois Principals Association Kaskaskia Region student recognition breakfast.

The region includes Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Macoupin, Marion and Montgomery counties.

Bond County Unit 2 students, selected by their principals to receive awards, were Austin Wall from Greenville Elementary School, Brooke Smith from Pocahontas School, Jillian Elam from Sorento School, Avery Mendenhall from Greenville Junior High School, and John Campbell from Unit 2 high school.

The event was held at Greenville University and the school’s president, Dr. Ivan Filby, was the featured speaker.

Pocahontas Principal Jason Rakers is Kaskaskia Region director elect, Greenville Junior High Principal Gary Brauns is the legislative chair, and Greenville Elementary School Principal Eric Swingler oversees hospitality for the region.