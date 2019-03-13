Summer Employment At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake is looking for qualified candidates to fill student vacancies for the 2019 summer recreation season. Carlyle Lake offers a great work experience opportunity for students pursuing a career in the field of biology, outdoor recreation, or natural resource management.

Student Trainee positions are available at the GS-02 level for graduating high school seniors and college students. Job openings are available for positions in the areas of Interpretive Services, Visitor Assistance, Facilities/Grounds Maintenance, and Environmental Stewardship at an hourly rate of approximately $11.79. During the summer term employees will work a 40-hour schedule. Candidates may be required to work a combination of days, nights, weekends, and holiday shifts.

The vacancy is available online at www.usajobs.gov under the job announcement number. Applicants must create a USAJOBS account, build a profile, and create a resume. The job announcement can be located by entering the announcement number into the “keyword” search query on the homepage. Applicants are strongly encouraged to call the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 for any questions or assistance in applying for these positions. This announcement closes on Wednesday, 27 February 2019 and complete application packages must be received on or before this date to be considered. The announcement number is SWGI193640908778PI. The direct link to the job announcement is https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/524516900.

Basic Requirements and Qualifications are:

Must be enrolled or accepted for enrollment in a technical or vocational school, 2-year or 4-year college or university, graduate or professional school, at a qualifying educational institution on a half-time or full-time basis pursuing a qualifying degree or certificate.

Minimum education requirement of high school diploma or GED.

Good academic standing with a cumulative 2.0 grade point average.

Transcripts and proof of enrollment/acceptance letter.

Detailed resume showing eligibility for this position.

Required to sign a Pathways Participant Agreement.

Must be at least 18 years old

For more information please contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618)594-2484 or email carlylelake@usace.army.mil.