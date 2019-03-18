Suspect in Trooper-Involved Shooting Identified

Illinois State Police have identified the suspect involved in Saturday’s shooting on Interstate 55 near Staunton Road. 53 year old Billy L. Walker Jr., of Hillsboro, Missouri, was shot and killed by an Illinois State Trooper following an alleged carjacking in Glen Carbon, a subsequent pursuit, and exchange of gunfire with the trooper, who was wounded in the incident.

On Saturday at approximately 3:45 p.m., state police received information from the Glen Carbon Police Department regarding an armed carjacking. This incident took place in the area of the Sam’s Club in Glen Carbon where shots were fired. An ISP Trooper responded to the area and located Walker’s vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 55. The Trooper attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit ensued into the City of Staunton, returning back toward Interstate 55. Walker’s vehicle ran off the roadway and got stuck in the median near the intersection of Staunton Road and Interstate 55. Walker reportedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The ISP Trooper initiated a foot pursuit and Walker allegedly brandished a handgun and fired at the Trooper. The Trooper returned fire, striking Walker, fatally wounding him.

The trooper received gunshot wounds and is recovering in a regional hospital. The trooper has not been identified, but is 36 years old, an 11 year veteran of the ISP, and is expected to return to duty.

Prior to the incident in Glen Carbon, Walker was discovered to have an outstanding felony warrant for probation violation resulting from weapons offenses. He was considered armed and dangerous.

A full investigation has been launched by the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation. The carjacking incident that took place near the Glen Carbon Sam’s Club is being investigated by the Glen Carbon Police Department.