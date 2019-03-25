Three Class X Felony Charges Filed

Three Class X felony charges were filed Monday afternoon in Bond County Circuit Court in a home invasion and sexual assault of a child case in Greenville.

Kelsea D. Lampkins, age 30, of Greenville, has been charged by Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann with two counts of alleged predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of home invasion.

Greenville police received a call about 1:35 Saturday morning of a male subject entering a residence and sexually assaulting a 10-year old female child.

When police arrived, the male was gone.

According to police, Lampkins was arrested later Saturday. He remains incarcerated in the Bond County jail.

The predatory criminal sexual assault of a child counts allege that on March 23 Lampkins committed two sexual acts. The range of imprisonment, upon conviction of the offense, would be 6 to 60 years.

The home invasion charge alleges that on Saturday Lampkins entered a dwelling place in Greenville, knowing the residents to be present, and he allegedly committed a predatory sexual assault of a child.