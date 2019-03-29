Toenail Trimming At Bond Co. Health Dept.

With spring coming and sandals on the horizon, Bond County Health Department wants to remind everyone to not tiptoe around the importance of taking care of your feet.

Each step you take involves a complex network of bones, muscles, tendons, and ligaments. This, combined with all of the weight they carry, explains why feet can have problems. The American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) considers your feet a marvel of engineering. Together, your two feet contain more than 50 bones, accounting for about one-fourth of all the bones in your body. And somehow they also make room for more than 60 joints and 200 muscles, tendons, and ligaments that hold them together and help them move. To keep your feet healthy Bond County Health Department reminds you to:

Examine your feet regularly

Wear comfortable shoes that fit

Wash your feet daily with soap and lukewarm water

Trim your toenails straight across and not too short

Your foot health can be a clue to your overall health. For example, joint stiffness could mean arthritis. Tingling or numbness could be a sign of diabetes. Swelling might indicate kidney disease, heart disease, or high blood pressure.

Good foot care and regular foot checks are an important part of your health care. Call Bond County Health Department at 664-1442 to make an appointment to have your toenails trimmed today.

If pain in your feet is keeping you from exercising or simply moving around as much as you’d like, it’s time to schedule an appointment with your doctor or a podiatrist, a specialist for the feet. Your tootsies will thank you — and so will your heart and lungs.