Trooper Shot, Suspect Killed Following Glen Carbon To Staunton Chase

An Illinois State Trooper was wounded and a suspect was killed following a pursuit from Glen Carbon to Staunton Saturday afternoon.

According to the Belleville News Democrat, a state trooper responded to a report of an armed carjacking and shots fired in the area around Sam’s Club in Glen Carbon around 3:45 PM Saturday.

State Police report the trooper found the suspect fleeing northbound on Interstate 55. The suspect reportedly did not stop when the officer tried to pull him over.

The BND says the suspect went off the road at the intersection of I-55 and Staunton Road. The man reportedly got out of the car and fled on foot. State Police say the suspect allegedly fired at the trooper.

The trooper was shot in the hand and his injuries are not life-threatening. The trooper fatally shot the suspect, who has not been identified as of news time.

The trooper is 36 years old and has worked for ISP for 11 years.

Further details have not been made available. The shooting is being investigated by Illinois State Police and the Glen Carbon Police Department is investigating the alleged carjacking.