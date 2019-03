The driver of a vehicle that overturned on Illinois Rt. 140, near HSHS Holy Family Hospital, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident at 4:51 Tuesday morning.

No details of the crash, including the name of the driver, are available at this time, as the investigation continues.

Greenville Fire Protection District firefighters were called to wash liquids, leaking from the vehicle, off the highway.