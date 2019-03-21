Unit 2 Academic Foundation Gala Saturday

Tickets are still available for the Bond County Unit 2 Academic Foundation’s fourth annual Light the Way Gala, which is this Saturday, March 23 at the Copper Dock near Pocahontas. Doors open at 5 PM, dinner is served at 6 PM.

Academic Foundation President Dr. Bill Beckert said past events have always been a good time and there’s a lot in store this year, too. A silent auction will be going on during dinner and a live auction will follow. Langham Auctions will conduct the live auction. The Chapman Brothers will perform to conclude the evening.

Click below to hear more:

Highlights of this year’s auction include a golf getaway; meat bundles; Cardinals, Grizzlies, and White Sox tickets; a Greenville Country Club membership; student art; Comets sports memorabilia; local business gift cards; and more.

Proceeds from the gala are used to fund classroom projects in all Unit 2 schools and, occasionally, for larger projects such as the Bond County Unit 2 High School STEM lab. You can read more about that lab at the bottom of this story.

Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson said the gala is a special night that shows the support the community has for the local school system. He said many former staff members return to participate in the event.

Click below to hear his comments:

You can find out more about the Academic Foundation, the gala, and specific auction items at BCCU2AF.org.

Click below to hear our full interview with Dr. Bill Beckert and Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson, about the gala and the GHS STEM lab: