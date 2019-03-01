Unit 2 Project Parenting Building Update

The Bond County Unit 2 Pre-School Project Parenting program is currently operating in a building recently purchased by the district.

It is now headquartered in a building across the road from the Unit 2 administrative office, along Illinois Rt. 140. The building had been the location of Countryside Pet Clinic.

On September 15, a fire occurred at the Project Parenting offices, which were in a modular building near the elementary school. The offices were moved to another Unit 2 building and late last year the purchase of the former vet clinic building was completed.

Superintendent Wes Olson said the district was able to buy the building thanks to the facility sales tax.

Last July, the school board approved a resolution to expend no more than $190,000 including closing costs.

Prior to the Christmas break, plans were underway to put the Project Parenting offices in the building and they were there when the new semester began. Also during the break, a new Kindergarten Readiness class was started and placed in the building on North Hena Street.

Olson said discussions are now underway to renovate the newly acquired building this summer for use by the Project Parenting and Kindergarten Readiness programs. They plan to put four classrooms, office space, and storage, in the building. They hope to alleviate some of the space issues being experienced at the Greenville Elementary School.

It is hoped the work will be completed before the start of the 2019-20 school year. Even with four KRP classrooms in the building, there will still be the need to have KRP classes in other locations, including at Mulberry Grove.

Other summer projects in the district will include resurfacing the all-weather track, redoing the men’s restrooms in the high school lobby and resurfacing and repainting the Greenville Junior High School gym floor.

Work is underway to prepare the softball field, located south of the high school building, for use this spring.