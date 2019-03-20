Unit Two Board Personnel Action

The Bond County Unit 2 school board took action on personnel items during Monday’s March meeting.

The board approved a reduction in force motion for non-certified employee Julie Lurkins, effective the end of this school year. She is a pre-school mental health consultant.

Superintendent Wes Olson said the action was taken due to grant funding changes.

Several retirements and resignations were accepted by the board.

Steve Zimmerman is retiring as high school agriculture teacher and FFA sponsor at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.

Resignations include Diana Moore as a food service employee at Pocahontas School, and David Stief as a custodian at Greenville Junior High School.

Ellie Drumeller was hired as a bus driver for the OKAW Vocational mid-day run for 1.25 hours per day, and the work days for KRP family facilitator Amy Robinson were increased from 180 for the year to 210, contingent on grant funding.

Leaves of absence were approved for Lorna Stowers, Michael Wilhite and Roberta Zbinden.

Fall coaches at the high school were rehired. They include Todd Hutchinson, Mark Jurgena, Todd Cantrill, Jim Romack and David Clark in the football program; Amana O’Regan for volleyball, Chance Vohlken for boys soccer, Vaughn Robert for girls tennis, Steve Dannaman and Anne Burton for golf, and Allyson Loucks for football cheerleading.

Approved as volunteer high school coaches were Jason Pierce for softball, and Anthony Macon and Terry Marshall for bass fishing.

All motions were passed on votes of 6-0 with Nate Prater absent.