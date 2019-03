VFW Post 1377 sponsored an American Red Cross blood drive recently in the Post in Greenville.

Forty-three people registered with 35 units of whole blood and six units of red blood cells collected.

Luke Thole got a 22-gallon pin, Debra Funderburk a 13-gallon pin, and Jim Cruthis a 10-gallon pin.

Sara Neer received a blood drop pin as a first-time donor.

Adam Blunt, Justin Joiner, and Don Doll, Jr. each donated two units of red blood cells.