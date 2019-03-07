Voting Underway In Bond County

The consolidated election is Tuesday, April 2.

Voting is currently underway at the county clerk’s office.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert said there are three options at this time.

Early voting can be done Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM and on the Saturday prior to the election from 8 AM to noon. Grace voting allows you to register to vote and cast your ballot at the same time. Voting by mail is also an option.

Early voting and voting by mail are open to those already registered to vote.

The voters will elect members of village, city, school and park district boards.

More information is available by calling the Bond County clerk’s office at 664-0449.