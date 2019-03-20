Working To Raise Colorectal Cancer Awareness

In recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness month, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland encourages the community to learn more about colorectal cancer and their screening options. Colorectal cancer is preventable, treatable and beatable when found early.

From March 25 – 29, while supplies last, Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) Kits, a new way to screen for potential signs of colorectal cancer in the privacy of your home, will be available at no charge. These kits are encouraged for use by anyone age 45-75 that have no prior history of colon cancer or polyps, or have never been screened for colon cancer. Community members interested in a FIT Kit can pick one up at the front desk in the main lobby from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also, on Thursday, April 11, community members are invited to attend an educational open house event on colon cancer between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Attendees will learn about signs, symptoms and facts about colon cancer and will experience a life-size inflated, walk-through colon.

“We are excited to provide this educational event to our community. Colorectal cancer is the 2nd leading cause of cancer death among men & women combined,” said Deb Elledge, RN Nurse Navigator at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland. “If detected early, colorectal cancer is treatable and beatable. It is our hope that through education and awareness we can make an impact on those who have delayed or chosen not to be screened.”

“Also, our hospital has embraced a new initiative promoted by the American Cancer Society called “80% in Every Community” that promotes education on ways to increase colorectal screening rates and continued efforts in reducing colorectal cancer diagnosis as a major public health problem in our community,” explained Elledge.

For more information, contact Deb, RN Nurse Navigator at (618) 651-2885.

To learn more about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit stjosephshighland.org. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.