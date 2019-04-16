16 Year Old Shot In Royal Lake Passes Away

The 16-year old boy shot at a residence in Royal Lake late Friday afternoon has died.

Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh told WGEL the victim passed away about 4:20 p.m. Monday at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

The name of the boy has not been released.

The sheriff said Tuesday morning the investigation of the shooting continues.

The incident occurred inside a Royal Lake residence. Sheriff Leitschuh said it is believed a handgun was involved, but no other details were released.

A 9-1-1 call, reporting the shooting, was answered by the Greenville Police Department at 5:54 p.m. Friday, and city police notified the sheriff’s department.