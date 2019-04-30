$3,000 Raised At Habitat For Humanity Concert

The annual Bond County Habitat For Humanity benefit concert attracted a large crowd Sunday evening at the Greenville Free Methodist Church.

Five groups performed music and an offering was taken to benefit Habitat.

Eric Watterson, member of the Habitat board, was pleased to announce at the end of the program, that more than $3,000 had been donated. 100% of donated money goes toward the building project. The organization is always looking for volunteers.

The Greenville Elementary School kindergarten students conducted a drive and raised $280 for the Habitat chapter.

Performing at the concert were the GES kindergarteners, members of Bible Way House of Prayer, the First Christian Church Outreach Choir, the Greenville Junior High Naturals, and The Minors from the Free Methodist Church.