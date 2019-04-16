Amy Jackson Hired As Sorento Principal

The new principal at Sorento School will also be the Bond County Unit 2 curriculum coordinator. She is Greenville native Amy Jackson.

Amy will begin at Sorento for the 2019-20 school year, replacing Kara Harris, who has been hired as the new principal at Unit 2 high school.

After teaching many years in Fayette County, Jackson is very happy to join Unit 2. She has taught in Vandalia for 16 years. Prior to that she taught a year in St. Elmo. She has worked most recently with elementary students and especially loves teaching reading.

Amy Jackson is the daughter of Gary and Kathy Farnsworth of Greenville. She graduated from Greenville High School in 1998, earned an associate’s degree at Kaskaskia College in 2000, graduated at Eastern Illinois University with a degree in elementary education in 2002 and received her administrative certificate at EIU in 2007.

Amy said she is no stranger to the Sorento School. Her mom was a teacher there and she used to visit the school with her.

Amy and her husband Kevin, live in Greenville with their two sons and daughter.