The Annual Mulberry Grove FFA Banquet was held on April 3, 2019 at 6:00. During the program, FFA Members who received awards were announced, the FFA Work Auction contributors were recognized, and the new officer team was installed.
Chapter Greenhands:
Abby Brown
Maddie Edwards
Megan Miller
Peyton Simpson
Daustin Steiner
Chace Stewart
Star Greenhand:
Peyton Simpson
Chapter Degree Recipients:
Savannah Davis
Olivia Willis
Wyatt Criner
Charlie Fiscus
Mason Terry
Chapter Scholars:
Freshman: Megan Miller
Sophomore: Brooke Tompkins
Junior: Trista Koertge
Senior: Olivia Willis
Brett Schewe Memorial Scholarship (for $1,000):
Hannah Albert
Mulberry Grove “R” Farm Scholarship (for $1,000):
Hannah Albert
Savannah Davis
2019-2020 Officers:
President: Wyatt Criner
Vice President: Trista Koertge
Secretary: Blake Harnetiaux
Treasurer: Cheyenne Tedrick
Reporter: Brooke Tompkins
Sentinel: Brittney McMillin
Historian: Alexis Kelley
Chaplain: Lydia Stief
Farm Manager: Kathryn Criner