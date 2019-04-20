Annual Mulberry Grove FFA Banquet

The Annual Mulberry Grove FFA Banquet was held on April 3, 2019 at 6:00. During the program, FFA Members who received awards were announced, the FFA Work Auction contributors were recognized, and the new officer team was installed.

Chapter Greenhands:
Abby Brown
Maddie Edwards
Megan Miller
Peyton Simpson
Daustin Steiner
Chace Stewart

Star Greenhand:
Peyton Simpson

Peyton Simpson, Star Greenhand recipient, recites the FFA Creed on the Mulberry Grove stage.

Chapter Degree Recipients:
Savannah Davis
Olivia Willis
Wyatt Criner
Charlie Fiscus
Mason Terry

Chapter Scholars:
Freshman: Megan Miller
Sophomore: Brooke Tompkins
Junior: Trista Koertge
Senior: Olivia Willis

This year’s Mulberry Grove FFA Chapter Scholars are (Standing L to R) Freshman, Megan Miller, Sophomore, Brooke Tompkins, Junior, Trista Koertge, and Senior, Olivia Willis.

Brett Schewe Memorial Scholarship (for $1,000):
Hannah Albert

Mulberry Grove “R” Farm Scholarship (for $1,000):
Hannah Albert
Savannah Davis

2019-2020 Officers:
President: Wyatt Criner
Vice President: Trista Koertge
Secretary: Blake Harnetiaux
Treasurer: Cheyenne Tedrick
Reporter: Brooke Tompkins
Sentinel: Brittney McMillin
Historian: Alexis Kelley
Chaplain: Lydia Stief
Farm Manager: Kathryn Criner

