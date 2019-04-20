The Annual Mulberry Grove FFA Banquet was held on April 3, 2019 at 6:00. During the program, FFA Members who received awards were announced, the FFA Work Auction contributors were recognized, and the new officer team was installed.

Chapter Greenhands:

Abby Brown

Maddie Edwards

Megan Miller

Peyton Simpson

Daustin Steiner

Chace Stewart

Star Greenhand:

Peyton Simpson

Chapter Degree Recipients:

Savannah Davis

Olivia Willis

Wyatt Criner

Charlie Fiscus

Mason Terry

Chapter Scholars:

Freshman: Megan Miller

Sophomore: Brooke Tompkins

Junior: Trista Koertge

Senior: Olivia Willis

Brett Schewe Memorial Scholarship (for $1,000):

Hannah Albert

Mulberry Grove “R” Farm Scholarship (for $1,000):

Hannah Albert

Savannah Davis

2019-2020 Officers:

President: Wyatt Criner

Vice President: Trista Koertge

Secretary: Blake Harnetiaux

Treasurer: Cheyenne Tedrick

Reporter: Brooke Tompkins

Sentinel: Brittney McMillin

Historian: Alexis Kelley

Chaplain: Lydia Stief

Farm Manager: Kathryn Criner