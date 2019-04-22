Arson Suspected In Thrift Shop Fire

Arson is suspected in the fire that damaged the front of the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Thrift Shop early Monday morning.

Greenville Police Chief Johnny Runyon tells WGEL a male subject has been taken into custody and the filing of charges is pending. Runyon said the suspect was arrested shortly after the incident and he is being held in the Bond County jail.

An agent from the Illinois Fire Marshal’s office has been in Greenville to investigate the fire scene. Greenville Police are working in conjunction with the fire marshal’s office in the investigation.

Greenville District firefighters were sent to the Thrift Shop at 12:51 a.m. Monday as the front entrance and display window area were ablaze. There was minimal damage to the inside of the building.

Mulberry Grove firefighters provided mutual aid and EMTs from Bond County Emergency Medical Services stood by at the scene.

The Thrift Shop is closed until further notice.