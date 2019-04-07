Barn Fire On Ripson Bridge Road

The Shoal Creek Fire Protection District was called to a barn fire at 9:46 p.m. Saturday on Ripson Bridge Road, east of Old Ripley Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found most of the building on the ground.

According the Shoal Creek Chief Kent Priddle, there was some farm equipment and round bales of hay stored in the building. The structure and its contents were a total loss.

Priddle told WGEL there was no electric to the building and no clear signs of the cause of the fire. The state fire marshal was called to investigate.

Greenville and New Douglas fire personnel were called for mutual aid. No one was injured. Crews were on the scene for about four hours.