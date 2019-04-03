Bond County Election Results

There were very few races in Tuesday’s consolidated election in Bond County.

In Bond County Community Unit 2, Brian Zeeb won a four-year seat on the school board as a write-in. He defeated the other write-in candidate, Joe Blumer 194-07.

Zeeb was recently appointed to the school board.

Re-elected were incumbents Randi Workman with 497 votes and Nathan Prater with 455 votes.

In Mulberry Grove Unit 1, five candidates were running for three four-year positions. Receiving the most votes, in Bond and Fayette counties, were Melody Helmkamp with 142 votes, Brooke Earnest with 125 votes and Nathan Mollett with 121 votes. Kevin Wagoner had 101 votes and Jamie Epperson 37. Earnest was recently appointed to the school board and Mollett was re-elected.

Smithboro has a new mayor. William Archibald won a two-year term with 26 votes, defeating former mayor Lora Kennedy who had 11 votes.

Pocahontas elected three trustees on its village board. Joseph Rakers had 76 votes and J.R. Hentz 73. The battle for third place was close with Chris Marshall getting 42 votes and James Moore 40.

Five candidates ran for three trustee seats on the Sorento Village Board. Fred Houchlei led the way with 62 votes and Lowell Halford totaled 47 votes.

The third spot was close with Blair Kunkel having 42 votes and Deina Mossman 40. Larry File finished with 15 votes.

For the Kingsbury Park District Board, three positions were filled. Two names were on the ballot, incumbent Barb Smith who had 207 votes and Kyle LaTempt with 168 votes.

Douglas Bohannon was a successful write-in candidate with 44 votes.

The other villages and the City of Greenville in Bond Country had no races.

Full election results follow. All vote totals are unofficial until they are canvassed by County Clerk Meg Sybert.