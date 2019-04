The March Bond County Animal Control report shows 54 animal complaints, 30 in the county, 22 in Greenville, and two in Sorento.

Thirteen dogs were impounded with five released to owners, three to the Bond County Humane Society, and four to other no kill shelters.

Nine cats were impounded with two released to owners, five to the Bond County Humane Society, and two to other no kill shelters. Eight cats were euthanized.

There were four wild animal reports and one report of an animal bite.