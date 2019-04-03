Bond County Voter Turnout

In what could be the smallest voter turnout in Bond County history, Tuesday’s consolidated election attracted only 8.65 percent of the registered voters.

A total of 976 persons cast ballots out of 11,286 registered voters.

Seventeen of the 25 precincts had less than 10 percent voter turnout, including all eight in Central Township.

The most ballots were cast in Burgess 1. That total was 100. The highest percentage turnout was 20.49 percent in Shoal Creek 3, which had 50 voters.

The lowest turnout occurred in Central 3 as just 9 of the 412 registered voters took the time to cast a ballot.