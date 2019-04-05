Book Page Dress Brings National Award

Kaya Harnetiaux, a Greenville Jr. High 8th grader, recently found national success in an art competition thanks to her unique creation.

She told WGEL her art was originally submitted for a Greenville University contest focused on books. She said the dress has flowers on the front and features a mermaid scale patter on the bottom, all is made of book pages.

Click below to hear more:

That dress made its way from Greenville University, through regional competition, to a national stage.

Click below for more:

Photos of Kaya’s book page dress will be posted on the Scholastic website for two years starting in June and will be listed in the Scholastic 2019 yearbook.

Kaya still has the dress and has big plans for it this spring. She’s hoping to be able to safely remove it from the dress form it’s been on for a year. If it’s in good shape, she’ll install a zipper and hopes to wear it to her 8th grade graduation.

Click below to hear more of her comments:

Kaya is the daughter of Chris and Noel Harnetiaux, of Greenville.