Bridge Concerns, Road Projects & Appointments At County Board Meeting

In their most recent regular meeting, the Bond County Board talked with county highway engineer Jeremy Pestle about continued safety concerns regarding the wooden bridge on Red Ball Trail. The bridge is owned by BNSF Railway. The county has previously contacted the railroad company, the Illinois Commerce Commission, IDOT, and state legislators about the issue. The board instructed Pestle to work with State’s Attorney Dora Mann to draft a letter to the railroad company requesting a meeting to discuss the safety concerns.

The board approved resolutions for the highway department, awarding maintenance materials for various county and township roads. They approved county aid projects totaling $65,000 for Millersburg Road, $15,000 for Pennsylvania Avenue and Kansas Avenue in Pleasant Mound Township, and $12,000 for Reno Road in Shoal Creek Township.

A vacancy was announced on the southern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission Board. Dora Mann will be appointed to fill the vacancy left when former State’s Attorney Chris Bauer was elected to serve as judge.

Two openings were announced on the Smithboro Fire Protection District Board. Randy Tevis and Bill Archibald are seeking reappointment.

An opening was announced on the Keyesport Fire Protection District. Brad Apple is seeking reappointment.

Larry Suess was appointed to the Greenville Airport Authority Board.