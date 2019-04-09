Car & Tractor Trailer Crash On I-70

A car and tractor-trailer unit collided on Interstate 70, three miles west of the Pocahontas exit about 7:30 Monday night.

The crash is being investigated by Illinois State Police, who could not provide how many persons were taken to a hospital, but indicated all injuries were non-life threatening. There was no information about the names or addresses of the drivers.

Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Protection District firefighters and EMS personnel were sent to the scene along with Bond County Emergency Medical Services ambulance EMTs.