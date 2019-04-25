CEO Students Present Individual Businesses

Our community’s next generation of innovative thinkers will be on display next month as students from the Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities, or CEO, program showcase their products and services at the Bond County CEO annual trade show scheduled May 1 at the Greenville First Presbyterian Church from 6 to 8 p.m.

This year’s trade show will present 15 new businesses owned by CEO students from Greenville and Mulberry Grove High Schools, with products ranging from homemade dog treats to shaved ice to marketing services and many more.

The annual trade show is a representation of what these young people have been working on throughout the 2018-2019 school year as they have, from concept to reality, built their own operating businesses.

Just like any other trade show, individuals attending the shows will have the opportunity to buy products, sign up for services and book appointment times with the owners at each booth.

The CEO program was designed to introduce area high school students to various facets of the business world and to help them build new skills and professional connections in the local business community.

Ultimately, the program guides each team member through starting and running their own functioning business, all while cultivating essential skills and an expansive, long-lasting network of community members and business owners.

Bond County CEO and the Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship partner together to establish and support excellent CEO (Creating Entrepreneurship Opportunities) Programs across the nation that are long term economic development programs for nationwide forward-thinking communities.