Charges Filed In Durley Street Burglary

Four persons have been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with Class 2 felony burglary for allegedly entering a house on East Durley Street in Greenville on April 12.

The defendants are Haniah Davis, age 19; Brianna A. Smith, age 23; Jordan Yates, age 19; and Marvin Bateman, age, 20; all with Greenville addresses.

The charges allege the four entered the house with the intent to commit a theft.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled on May 14 for Smith and Davis. Yates and Bateman have preliminary hearing schedule for May 9.

Smith has hired an attorney. The other three defendants have court-appointed attorneys.