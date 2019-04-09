City Offers Leaf Compost

The City of Greenville is once again offering leaf compost to residents at no charge.

The compost is located outside the Public Works Department fence at 1307South Fourth Street.

Public Works Director Bill Grider said you can pick up compost between 8 AM and noon on Wednesday and Friday. If you bring a truck or trailer, they’ll load compost with a backhoe. The supply is from their 2017 collection of leaves.

Residents can visit the compost pile other times during the week and place it in containers and vehicles. Compost will be available through April or until it’s all gone.

The city’s spring leaf vacuuming is scheduled through April 12.