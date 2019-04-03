Clinton County Election Results

In Clinton County, there are 25,248 registered voters. 2,475 of them cast ballots Tuesday, for a 10% voter turnout.

Looking at select contested races…

For Ward Three of the City of Breese, voters were to select one alderman from three candidates. Timothy Schleper received 131 votes, defeating Paul Steinman and Todd Timmermann, who each received 62 votes.

There were two candidates running for the alderman seat in Ward Three of the City of Carlyle. John Hodapp won that election with 98 votes, compared to 91 ballots cast for his opponent, Jeffrey A. Taylor.

In Ward Two of the City of Trenton, James E. Deien and James J. Wagoner were the candidates. Deien won that election with 69 votes, topping Wagoner’s 61 votes.

In the City of Trenton for Ward Three, voters selected James Kniepman to fill that seat. He received 32 votes, topping opponent Steven R. Hooker, who received 12.

Voters were to select three trustees to sit on the Germantown Village Board. There were five candidates. Ken Brauer and Jerald Schroeder each received 84. Brad Schroeder received 76. Colbey Dean Voss and Fred R. Lucas, Jr. trailed with 55 and 37 votes, respectively.

One seat was open for an unexpired two-year village trustee term in New Baden. That seat will be filled by Tom Kuhn, who defeated Sarah Moyer, 74 to 48.

Voters were to select four individuals to sit on the Carlyle Community Unit School District 1 Board of Education. There were six candidates. From among Clinton County voters…Terry Kampwerth received 382 votes. Keith Alexander received 355. Dennis R. Perez received 347 votes. Jason Brinkmann received 320 votes. Aaron Heinzmann had 317. Laura Jansen received 291 votes.

Full election results follow. Election results are not official until canvassed.