County Board Approvals & Appointments

In their meeting this week, the Bond County Board approved the use of the courthouse lawn for several purposes.

The Simple Room was given permission to place a banner for their Project 24 initiative. The banner will be displayed for a month prior to June 10th.

Use of the grounds was granted for the upcoming Dairy Days Celebration from 6 to 10 PM on June 7 and 9 AM to 4 PM on June 8.

The Municipal Band was also given permission to use the courthouse grounds for a concert the evening of June 27.

Randy Tevis and Bill Archibald were appointed to the Smithboro Fire Protection District and Brad Apple was appointed to the Keyesport Fire Protection District.