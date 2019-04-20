Eden’s Glory Golf Tournament

The second annual Eden’s Glory golf scramble is coming up later this month.

Annie Schomaker Co-Founder and Program Director at Eden’s Glory told WGEL about that organization and what they do. “We have a home for survivors of human trafficking,” Schomaker said. They serve adult women age 18 to 30 from around the country. The women are offered up to two years of housing, services, counseling, and classes, “to recover and really go back into society”. Eden’s Glory also works with groups around the country to help address human trafficking and develop a response to the issue.

Schomaker said their golf tournament is Saturday, April 27th at Indian Springs. Registration begins at 8:30 AM. Breakfast and lunch are included. If you’re not a golfer, they are looking for volunteers to help with the event and they’re also seeking sponsors.

Cost for a four-person team is $400.

For more information on the tournament, volunteering, or sponsorship opportunities, visit EdensGlory.org or find Eden’s Glory on Facebook.