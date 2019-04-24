Emergency Personnel Train In Tornado Drill

Emergency service representatives from throughout Bond County gathered last Thursday for a tabletop tornado exercise.

Bond County Emergency Services Director Allan Davis said the tabletop exercise was staged at the Greenville Fire Department. Crews went through their plan should a real tornado strike. Emergency management representatives that worked the Taylorville tornado were present.

Those from the Taylorville tornado, which struck last December 1, included Joe Gasparich, who works with emergency services in Montgomery County, and Taylorville Fire Chief Mike Crews.

Davis said it is important local emergency service agencies know what is expected of them if a major disaster, such as a tornado, hits. He said there is nothing more important than a plan.

Davis was very pleased with the attendance.

Most fire districts in Bond County had firefighters at the exercise, and there were representatives from ambulance services, law enforcement agencies, the Greenville Public Works Department, Holy Family Hospital, the Bond County Health Department, the Unit 2 school district, Air EVAC and state agencies.