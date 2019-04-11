Family Donates CuddleCot To HSHS Holy Family Hospital

Losing a baby is one of the hardest things a family can go through. The Nash/Hans family of Ramsey, IL lost their son, Khane Martin Hans, on August 28, 2018.

Out of their tragic experience, the family wanted to offer comfort to others facing this same unimaginable difficulty, as well as honor the memory of Khane Martin. Khane’s family raised enough money to donate a CuddleCot. By donating the CuddleCot system, families will fortunately not have to endure many of the very sensitive hardships they experienced. The CuddleCot system has a cooling pad that is placed in a bassinet, which slows the infant’s physical changes, allowing the family to have more time with the baby upon his or her passing.

On Thursday, March 21, HSHS Holy Family Hospital was presented with a CuddleCot donation in memory of Khane Martin Hans.

Director of Women and Infants, Serra Morton, expressed the hospital’s appreciation to the family for their donation to the Women and Infants Center. “We are so grateful that we were chosen to receive the CuddleCot. It is very important to us to be able to offer comfort to others facing the same tragic loss through this CuddleCot donation. This will allow us to give parents and families the time they need to be able to say goodbye to their precious one,” she said. “We can’t thank the Nash/Hans family enough for the consolation that this will bring other families in the future.”

In addition, the Nash/Hans family partnered with Madison’s Miracles and the Ruholl family of Teutopolis, IL on an additional CuddleCot donation to the Women and Infants Center at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese.

For more information on the CuddleCot System, please visit madisonsmiracles.org/cuddle-cot/. For more information about HSHS Holy Family’s Women and Infants Center, visit https://hshsholyfamily.org/Medical-Services/Women-Infants

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.