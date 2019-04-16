First National Bank Hometown Support Breakfast

The First National Bank held its annual Hometown Support Breakfast last week.

It was at the Bond County Senior Center in Greenville.

Donations were presented to 33 groups and organizations in Bond County.

Bank President Mike Radliff said the project began years ago with a hometown credit card. The fees collected from the card were given to local charities. They don’t have the credit card or fee income anymore, but they continue to distribute funds to local groups. $8,900 was distributed at the breakfast this year.

Radliff said for this year, First National Bank has donated about $11,750 back into the Bond County community.

First National Bank has Bond County branches in Mulberry Grove and Greenville.