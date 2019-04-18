FNB & Kahuna’s Partner On ATM

The First National Bank is happy to announce it has reached an agreement with Kahuna’s Burgers and More of Greenville to place a 24-hour drive-up ATM on the restaurant’s new parking lot. Concrete for the project was recently poured and electrical work is being wrapped up. Installation of the ATM is expected in the coming weeks.

Dusty Bauer, vice president and branch manager of The First National Bank’s Greenville location commented, “We’re excited to have a presence along the Harris Avenue corridor that can be convenient to our customers, local residents, and visitors to the community. Larry and Darla Deiters, the owners of Kahuna’s, have been great to work with in making this happen.”

Larry Deiters saw this as a win-win partnership. “While the new parking lot has been a real asset to Kahuna’s, we really didn’t have any short-term plans for the south portion of the lot. When The First National Bank approached us about placing an ATM on the lot, we felt that it would be helpful to both our customers and the customers of FNB.”

“Announcing this during April, which is Community Banking Month, is perfect timing,” noted John Goldsmith, FNB marketing director. “Both Kahuna’s and The First National Bank take pride in being active in the community and we look forward to the convenience this ATM will provide.”

The official launch date for the ATM will be announced in the near future.

The First National Bank was founded in 1865 and has locations in Vandalia, Ramsey, Patoka, Mulberry Grove and Greenville.