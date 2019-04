After weeks and weeks of buildup, WGEL met Shirley Graves, of at Kettle River Furniture & Bedding in Edwardsville late Thursday morning. Shirley was the winner of our $3,000 Kettle River furniture giveaway that we wrapped up recently. Ryan Mifflin talked to Shirley before her big shopping spree and to Justin Obermark, of Kettle River. Click below to hear their conversation:

CONGRATULATIONS, SHIRLEY!