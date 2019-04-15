General Surgeon Seeing Patients in Greenville

HSHS Medical Group is pleased to announce Ulunna MacBean, MD, MS, FACS, general surgeon, now sees patients in Greenville. Dr. MacBean’s Greenville office is located at HSHS Medical Group General Surgery– Greenville, 101 Health Care Dr., Building A, in Greenville, Illinois.

As a skilled general surgeon, Dr. MacBean offers the following: Appendectomy, Breast surgery, Central line placement, Chest tube placement, Cholecystectomy, Colon resection, Excisions, Feeding tubes, Hemorrhoidectomy, Hernia repair, Laceration repair, Laparoscopic surgery, Liver biopsy, Lower extremity amputations, Paracentesis, Sentinel lymph node biopsy, Skin cancer surgery, Small bowel resection, Thoracentesis, Upper and lower endoscopy, and Wound care.

Dr. MacBean received her medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica, West Indies. She earned her graduate degree at the University of Maryland in College Park and her undergraduate degree at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County in Baltimore. Dr. MacBean completed her general surgery residency at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Certified by the American Board of Surgeons, Dr. MacBean is a member of the American College of Surgeons, American Medical Association and Association of Women Surgeons.

To learn more about Dr. MacBean and other HSHS Medical Group specialists, visit HSHSMedicalGroup.org. For referral information, call 618-651-2732.