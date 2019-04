The Greenville High School concert band will perform Saturday, April 16 in the auditorium, under the direction of Megan McPeak.

The concert will include the music of legendary composer John Williams with selections from well-known movies such as “Star Wars,” “E.T.,” “Jaws,” “Harry Potter,” “Midway,” and “Jurassic Park.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 6:30. It is free and all area residents are invited to attend.