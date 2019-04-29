GHS FFA Assists In Arbor Day Tree Planting

Tree City USA member, City of Greenville, has planted a tree in honor of Arbor Day. Each year, on the last Friday of April, the City of Greenville plants a tree to commemorate Arbor Day. Greenville has been a proud member of Tree City USA for 24 years.

City of Greenville Public Works were joined by local members of Greenville High School’s FFA to plant the Flowering Cherry tree this year. Those planting the tree were: Wil Harnetiaux, Jason Zeeb, Logan Doll and Dalton Knerrer from GHS and Public Works employees Bill Riedemann, Steve Hulvey and Todd Anna.